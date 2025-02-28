Anzeige
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill 
28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 February 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based property development company, is pleased to announce 
the completion of the sale of 19 out of 24 units at its One Meadow development in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire to a 
Registered Housing Provider for GBP3.96 million. 
 
The proceeds from the sale have been used to fully repay the development finance facility associated with the project. 
 
The remaining five units at One Meadow are being marketed for private sale, and further updates will be provided in due 
course. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377481 
EQS News ID:  2093017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093017&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
