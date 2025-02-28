DJ Zentra Group plc: Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill 28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 February 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based property development company, is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of 19 out of 24 units at its One Meadow development in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire to a Registered Housing Provider for GBP3.96 million. The proceeds from the sale have been used to fully repay the development finance facility associated with the project. The remaining five units at One Meadow are being marketed for private sale, and further updates will be provided in due course. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 377481 EQS News ID: 2093017 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093017&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)