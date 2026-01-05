DJ Zentra Group plc: Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser 05-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 January 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Guild Financial Advisory Limited has been appointed the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser from today's date and Hybridan LLP remains the Company's AQSE Corporate Broker. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen:guildfin.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 413481 EQS News ID: 2253870 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

