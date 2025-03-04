Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester 
04-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 March 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, is 
pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional contract to acquire a parcel of land at Old Mill Street, 
Manchester, M4 6BX for a price of GBP1,425,000. The acquisition is subject to formal planning approval, expected to be 
received in March 2025. Legal completion is anticipated to be 15 working days following this approval. The commencement 
of construction works is targeted for Q4 2025, with construction expected to last 18 months. 
 
This acquisition is the first one under the Company's newly launched Zentra Living brand, which aims to deliver 
vibrant, design-led residential apartments tailored to urban professionals. 
 
The site, approximately 0.18 acres, has been used as a car park in recent years. Previously, up until the 1960s, it 
housed a rectory. It is situated within Manchester's New Islington Masterplan, an area that has undergone extensive 
regeneration to create a vibrant neighbourhood comprising homes, workspaces, a marina, restaurants, and bars. 
 
The site is a 2-minute walk from New Islington tram stop, thereby offering excellent connectivity to the wider city. 
 
The proposed development will consist of a six-storey apartment block, delivering 40 residential units (20 two-bedroom 
and 20 one-bedroom apartments) and a ground-floor commercial unit. 
 
Jason Upton, CEO of Zentra Group PLC, commented: 
"We are excited to announce this acquisition which is our first under the Zentra Living brand. The New Islington area 
is a great example of urban regeneration done exceptionally well, and this site provides an excellent opportunity to 
deliver high-quality, design-led homes in a vibrant and desirable location. Zentra remains committed to playing a key 
role in creating sustainable and thriving communities while addressing the demand for modern, well-connected urban 
housing." 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377838 
EQS News ID:  2094587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094587&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.