Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Trading Update

DJ Zentra Group plc: Trading Update 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Trading Update 
08-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Trading Update 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, is pleased to provide a trading update, including confirmation of the completion of 
the disposal of the land to the rear of Seaton House in Stockport, an update on construction and sales progress at One 
Victoria, Manchester, and the timing for the publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 
30 June 2025. 
 
Seaton House, Stockport - Disposal Update 
 
Further to the Company's announcement on 4 July 2024 regarding the disposal of Seaton House, Zentra is pleased to 
report that planning approval for the rear car park site was granted on 17 November 2025, satisfying the remaining 
condition required for completion of the conditional land sale to the purchaser. 
 
The transaction has now completed, generating net proceeds of GBP0.4 million. As previously announced, the existing 
Seaton House building was sold for GBP0.6 million, taking total consideration from the disposal of the entire development 
to GBP1.0 million. The Company will recognise a loss after selling costs of GBP140,000. 
 
The proceeds will be used to support the Company's development activities and for general working capital purposes. 
 
One Victoria, Manchester - Construction & Sales Update 
 
Zentra continues to act as development manager at One Victoria, a scheme in Manchester city centre comprising 129 
residential apartments and three commercial units, in which the Company also holds a 30% equity interest. 
 
In terms of construction progress, the main structure is complete, the façade and glazing works are well advanced, and 
the internal fit-out is progressing across both blocks, supported by completed show apartments and a marketing suite. 
 
Following contractor disruption, the Company is implementing an updated delivery plan for the scheme. Practical 
completion was previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, but is now expected in the second quarter of 2026. 
 
Sales momentum has strengthened in recent months, assisted by targeted overseas campaigns and the commencement of a 
local sales strategy for larger units. To date, contracts for sale have been exchanged for 72 units, with a further 4 
units reserved, out of the 129 residential units. 
 
FY25 Annual Results Timing 
 
The Company will publish its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 in late December 2025. 

Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 410560 
EQS News ID:  2241428 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241428&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
