WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) Complete

DJ Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) Complete 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) Complete 
21-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 July 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) Complete 
 
  
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to 
announce that it has completed the transfer of its listing from the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange to the 
newly launched Aquis Real Asset Market ("ARAM"). 
 
The Company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on ARAM at 8am today. 
 
ARAM has been developed as a dedicated platform for the listing and trading of real asset-backed securities - including 
equity and debt at both the company and asset level. The segment has been specifically created to meet the needs of 
real estate and infrastructure-led businesses, offering more appropriate structures for capital raising, and greater 
visibility for investors. 
 
For Zentra, ARAM represents an opportunity to operate in a market that is better suited to the way the business is 
structured and how its developments are funded. The Company believes ARAM will allow investors to engage more directly 
with its pipeline of projects and provide a clearer view of how value is created at the asset level - something that is 
harder to achieve under a traditional single-company listing. 
 
Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of Zentra Group PLC, commented: 
 
"Our  move to ARAM marks a decisive and exciting step in Zentra's growth journey. As a platform dedicated to real 
estate, ARAM offers a flexible structure and market fit that aligns with how we operate today and how we plan to scale 
in the future. We see significant potential to broaden our investor base and deepen engagement with stakeholders 
through a structure that is more transparent, project-led, and tailored to the nature of our work. Crucially, this 
transition creates the flexibility, access, and growth potential that we wouldn't necessarily have on alternative 
markets."  
 
Richard Croft, Director of ARAM Advisors, commented: 
 
"We're delighted to welcome Zentra as the first company to list on ARAM. Zentra represents the kind of high-quality 
real estate business that Aram was designed to support. Their move from the London Stock Exchange Main Market to Aquis 
marked a clear desire for a change in the status quo of the listed model, and they have taken that a step further by 
joining the ARAM segment. Zentra is helping to demonstrate how our market can reshape real estate investment, and we 
are proud to have them on board as a founding member and stakeholder in ARAM. Both ARAM and Zentra look forward to 
working together to grow our respective businesses." 
 
  
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
ENDS 
 
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under 
the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 
2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
  
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  396408 
EQS News ID:  2171982 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2171982&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
