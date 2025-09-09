Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.09.2025 16:09 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zentra Group plc: Award of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Zentra Group plc: Award of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Award of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-Sep-2025 / 14:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 September 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Award of Options 
 
and 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to 
announce that, on 8 September 2025, it granted awards under the Company Share Option Plan ("CSOP") over ordinary shares 
of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). 
 
Awards have been granted under the CSOP scheme over a total of 2,781,818 Ordinary Shares to the participating Executive 
Director, as well as members of the Senior Management Team. The exercise price of the CSOP options is 2.75 pence each. 
The awards will become vested upon the individual remaining with the Company for a minimum period of 3 years. 
 
As part of the CSOP option grant, awards were made to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (" 
PDMRs"): 
 
PDMR                   CSOP Options 
 
Jason Upton (CEO)            763,636 
 
Nick Courtney (Finance Director)     600,000

Following the above award, the total number of shares under option is 2,781,818 equating to 7.18% per cent of the current total voting rights in the Company.

ENDS

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                        1.   Jason Upton 
a)      Name 
                                    2.   Nick Courtney 
 
2.      Reason for the Notification 
 
                                        1.   PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
a)      Position/status 
                                    2.   PDMR (Finance Director) 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                               Zentra Group plc 
 
b)      LEI                               2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23  
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
a) 
 
     Identification code                       GB00BLF79495  
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    Grant of options 
 
                                        Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
                                        1.   2.75    1.   763,636 
b)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    2.   2.75    2.   600,000

Aggregated information:

d) - Aggregated volume N/A (single transactions)

- Price N/A (single transactions)

e) Date of the transaction 8 September 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401243 
EQS News ID:  2195048 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.