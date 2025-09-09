DJ Zentra Group plc: Award of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Award of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Sep-2025 / 14:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 September 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Award of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to announce that, on 8 September 2025, it granted awards under the Company Share Option Plan ("CSOP") over ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Awards have been granted under the CSOP scheme over a total of 2,781,818 Ordinary Shares to the participating Executive Director, as well as members of the Senior Management Team. The exercise price of the CSOP options is 2.75 pence each. The awards will become vested upon the individual remaining with the Company for a minimum period of 3 years. As part of the CSOP option grant, awards were made to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (" PDMRs"): PDMR CSOP Options Jason Upton (CEO) 763,636 Nick Courtney (Finance Director) 600,000

Following the above award, the total number of shares under option is 2,781,818 equating to 7.18% per cent of the current total voting rights in the Company.

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1. Jason Upton a) Name 2. Nick Courtney 2. Reason for the Notification 1. PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) a) Position/status 2. PDMR (Finance Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zentra Group plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 2.75 1. 763,636 b) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. 2.75 2. 600,000

Aggregated information:

d) - Aggregated volume N/A (single transactions)

- Price N/A (single transactions)

e) Date of the transaction 8 September 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

