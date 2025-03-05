Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension 
05-March-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 March 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension 
 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager is 
pleased to have today signed a 12-month extension to a GBP500,000 unsecured loan. 
 
In March 2024, the Company announced its repayment of a GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond and secured a new 
12-month GBP500,000 unsecured loan with a bondholder at an interest rate of 8% per annum. This loan has now been extended 
for a further 12 months at a revised interest rate of 6% per annum, effective from 15 March 2025. 
 
The extension provides the Company with additional financial flexibility as it continues to execute its development 
strategy, ensuring it can allocate capital effectively while progressing key projects. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  378095 
EQS News ID:  2095765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095765&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
