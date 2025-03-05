DJ Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension 05-March-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 March 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager is pleased to have today signed a 12-month extension to a GBP500,000 unsecured loan. In March 2024, the Company announced its repayment of a GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond and secured a new 12-month GBP500,000 unsecured loan with a bondholder at an interest rate of 8% per annum. This loan has now been extended for a further 12 months at a revised interest rate of 6% per annum, effective from 15 March 2025. The extension provides the Company with additional financial flexibility as it continues to execute its development strategy, ensuring it can allocate capital effectively while progressing key projects. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 378095 EQS News ID: 2095765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095765&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)