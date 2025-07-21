Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange announces that Zentra Group Plc has transferred its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the ARAM segment, with effect from market open today, 21 July 2025.
Ticker: ZNT
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
