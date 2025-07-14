Anzeige
Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) 
14-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 July 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) 
 
  
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to 
announce that it will complete the transfer of its listing from the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange to the 
newly launched Aquis Real Asset Market ("ARAM") on 21 July 2025. 
 
The Company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on ARAM at 8am on 21 July 2025. 
 
ARAM has been developed as a dedicated platform for the listing and trading of real asset-backed securities - including 
equity and debt at both the company and asset level. The segment has been specifically created to meet the needs of 
real estate and infrastructure-led businesses, offering more appropriate structures for capital raising, and greater 
visibility for investors. The Company believes ARAM will allow investors to engage more directly with its pipeline of 
projects and provide a clearer view of how value is created at the asset level - something that is harder to achieve 
under a traditional single-company listing. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
ENDS 
 
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under 
the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 
2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
  
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  395687 
EQS News ID:  2168874 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2168874&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
