Zentra Group plc: Completion of Acquisition - Old Mill Street, New Islington

DJ Zentra Group plc: Completion of Acquisition - Old Mill Street, New Islington 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Completion of Acquisition - Old Mill Street, New Islington 
11-Jul-2025 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Completion of Acquisition - Old Mill Street, New Islington 
 
  
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to 
announce that it has completed the acquisition of the site at Old Mill Street, Manchester, M4 6BX, following the 
receipt of formal planning approval. 
 
The site was acquired for GBP1,425,000, and the transaction was funded through a combination of net proceeds from the 
sale of the Company's One Meadow development in Eccleshill and external finance. 
 
This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Zentra, as it is the first under the Company's newly launched Zentra 
Living brand, which is focused on delivering vibrant, design-led residential apartments tailored to the needs of urban 
professionals. 
 
The 0.18-acre site, previously operating as a car park, is located within the New Islington Masterplan - one of 
Manchester's most successful and sought-after regeneration areas. The site is just a two-minute walk from New Islington 
tram stop, providing excellent connectivity to the wider city. 
 
The proposed development will consist of a six-storey apartment block, delivering 40 residential units (20 two-bedroom 
and 20 one-bedroom apartments), along with a ground-floor commercial unit. 
 
Construction works are expected to commence in Q4 2025 and will take approximately 18 months to complete. 
 
Jason Upton, CEO of Zentra Group PLC, commented: 
 
"The successful completion of this acquisition is an important step forward for Zentra and the launch of our Zentra 
Living brand. Old Mill Street is ideally located in a dynamic part of Manchester that reflects our ambitions to develop 
high-quality homes in vibrant, well-connected communities. 
 
We're looking forward to starting construction later this year and bringing this exciting development to life for 
future residents and the wider neighbourhood." 
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  395672 
EQS News ID:  2168710 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2168710&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2025 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
