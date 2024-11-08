Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 14:50 Uhr
Nextech3D.ai: Tune in For a Livestream with CEO Evan Gappelberg on Wednesday November 13th, 12pm EST

-Watch a Demo of AI Powered Photography Studio For Ecommerce "FotoGPT"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg will update Nextech3d.ai shareholders and explain in detail what he believes is the next chapter for the company as it relates to 3D and AI photography for the company. Evan has previously shared that Nextech3D.ai is pioneering the shift towards 3D and augmented reality (AR) technologies in e-commerce, driven by its advanced AI capabilities in 3D. The company creates hyper-realistic 3D models that enhance product visualization, improve customer engagement, and reduce return rates. Company's patented AI-powered technology enables rapid and cost-effective 3D model creation, benefiting major e-commerce sellers on Amazon and other platforms.

Now the company is adding to its AI tech stack with its AI photography studio for ecommerce.

Nextech3D.ai's strategic investments in new AI photography technology position it in the AI Photography industry.

When: Wednesday November 13th
Time: EST: 12pm / PST 9am
Click HERE for livestream

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
