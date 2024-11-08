Nextech3D.ai: Tune in For a Livestream with CEO Evan Gappelberg on Wednesday November 13th, 12pm EST

-Watch a Demo of AI Powered Photography Studio For Ecommerce "FotoGPT"

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg will update Nextech3d.ai shareholders and explain in detail what he believes is the next chapter for the company as it relates to 3D and AI photography for the company. Evan has previously shared that Nextech3D.ai is pioneering the shift towards 3D and augmented reality (AR) technologies in e-commerce, driven by its advanced AI capabilities in 3D. The company creates hyper-realistic 3D models that enhance product visualization, improve customer engagement, and reduce return rates. Company's patented AI-powered technology enables rapid and cost-effective 3D model creation, benefiting major e-commerce sellers on Amazon and other platforms.

Now the company is adding to its AI tech stack with its AI photography studio for ecommerce.

Nextech3D.ai's strategic investments in new AI photography technology position it in the AI Photography industry.

When: Wednesday November 13th

Time: EST: 12pm / PST 9am

Click HERE for livestream

