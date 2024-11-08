Med Holdings Group Inc.: Medholdings Groups Subsidiary Company Medsmart Wellness Centers is Proud to Announce Acquiring the Latest Technological Advances in Anti-Aging

The Next Age-Defiers You Haven't Heard of Yet

A giant leap into a new era of body rejuvenation.

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Aesthetic Partners, marking a transformative step in the future of longevity medicine. This collaboration has brought cutting-edge technology to the forefront of the MedSmart Wellness Centers - a premier network of medical spas specializing in advanced anti-aging therapies.

About Aesthetic Partners

Aesthetic Partners (AP) brings the Aquafirm XS, specializing in hair restoration and facial rejuvenation. Each procedure requires 3 to 4 sessions at $700.00 to $800.00 a treatment. This will add another $130,000, to $200,000 in annual revenue per office. Another breakthrough is Cellenis Derma PRP, also distributed by Aesthetic Partners, a new replacement for fillers using the patient's own blood, and a special process, that will create better results, and eliminate the use of the standard fillers, that are chemical based, and generating an additional $150,000 to $200,000 annually.

"We are moving at the speed of light into the future, and what we have on the horizon are remixes and upgrades of the powerful innovations we have now. These up-and-comers aren't household names, but they promise to deliver swift transformations with major payoffs. As these beauty breakthroughs make their way into treatment rooms, we take a giant leap into a new era of facial rejuvenation. Are you ready for it?" said Jessica Miller president of Medholdings group Inc.

"The launch of this partnership with Aesthetic Partners underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the medical wellness space," Jessica Miller President of Med Holdings Group Inc" added. "By partnering with Aesthetic Partners, we are introducing advanced therapies that not only enhance appearance but also improve overall well-being. This represents the next evolution of healthcare - where wellness meets longevity."

About Medsmart Wellness Centers

The Future of Longevity Medicine Is Here!

The MedSmart Wellness Centers is a professional network of Medical Spas that specialize in "Advanced Anti-Aging Therapies" that improves the "Health, Wellness and Quality-of-Life" for men and women. All our medical procedures are administered by licensed physicians and medical professionals who specialize in the latest non-invasive treatment options available.

The Medical Wellness industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the American economy. In 2019, the industry was valued at $13.82 billion, projected to grow to $26.14 Billion by 2030. The market is dominated by the U.S. and has quickly become an industry that is attracting Institutional and private investors' attention because of the strong profit margins and the loyal clients who return for multiple treatments.

Approximately $3.1 billion in private equity capital has been invested across 400 Medical Spa and Aesthetic Clinic transactions over the past five years. Over the next few decades, spending for Anti-Aging, Wellness and ED Therapies will skyrocket due to a rapidly aging population, increased life expectancy and new medical breakthroughs. The average Medical Wellness Spa generates $1.5 million per year, according to the "AmSpa 2019 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report", and top practices can generate $4 million to $5 million per year.

Video: https://youtu.be/8Fixs1E_m94?si=34F1zh33qz9xVKIQ

MedSmart Video: https://youtu.be/JtosCQSOUpo

Medsmart Wellness Centers are designed to revolutionize the way men and women approach health, wellness, and quality of life. Offering state-of-the-art, noninvasive treatment options, all procedures are performed by licensed physicians and skilled medical professionals dedicated to delivering safe and effective results.

Medsmart Wellness Centers offer services tailored to modern lifestyles, including:

• Advanced anti-aging therapies

• Noninvasive aesthetic treatments

• AquafirmXS, Cellenis Derma PRP,

As the demand for medical wellness services continues to grow, MedSmart Wellness Centers are poised to become a leader in this dynamic sector, empowering individuals to look and feel their best at every stage of life.

About Med Holdings Group Inc.

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA) is a growing health and wellness company with subsidiaries such as Medsmart Wellness Centers. The company is focused on providing top-tier medical and wellness services to clients, with plans for expansion across multiple locations in Florida.

Med Holdings Group Inc. is a forward-thinking company specializing in longevity medicine through its Medsmart Wellness Centers. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by offering innovative solutions to enhance health, wellness, and quality of life.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

