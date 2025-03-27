Med Holdings Group Inc. and MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. Announce Strategic Partnerships with Well-Known Hotels and Crunch Fitness

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA) and its subsidiary, MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc., are excited to announce strategic partnership agreements with two well-known hotels in Aventura, as well as with Crunch Fitness Inc. at their new 120,000-square-foot facility located in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

These partnerships will improve the accessibility and convenience of MedSmart Wellness Centers' top-tier wellness and recovery treatments for both hotel guests and fitness members. Through the agreement with two prominent local hotels, MedSmart patients will enjoy exclusive discounted stays, providing a comfortable and relaxing environment while receiving their treatments. Additionally, hotel staff will also benefit from discounted wellness services, further reinforcing MedSmart's commitment to promoting health and well-being within the local hospitality industry.

The collaboration with Crunch Fitness Inc. will provide MedSmart with direct access to over 2,600 fitness enthusiasts already signed up at the new Hallandale Beach location. This partnership will allow Crunch members to enhance their workouts with MedSmart's cutting-edge recovery treatments, further optimizing their physical performance and overall well-being.

Significant Growth and Revenue Potential

These strategic partnerships represent a significant milestone in MedSmart Wellness Centers' expansion efforts. By leveraging the hospitality network of two prominent local hotels and Crunch Fitness' growing membership base, MedSmart anticipates a substantial increase in patient volume and brand visibility. The company projects that these partnerships will generate an estimated $1 million in additional annual revenue, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of wellness and recovery solutions in the region.

"Our mission at MedSmart Wellness Centers is to make wellness and recovery solutions more accessible to our community. These new partnerships with renowned local hotels and Crunch Fitness not only enhance our service offerings but also create significant growth opportunities for our company," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc. "We are excited to partner with industry leaders who share our vision of promoting health and wellness."

With these strategic alliances, MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. is poised for rapid growth, further establishing itself as a premier destination for innovative wellness solutions.

For More Information, Please Visit

• Instagram: @Medsmartcenters

• www.medholdingsgroup.com

• Email: info@medholdingsgroup.com | info@medsmartcenters.com

• www.medsmartcenters.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Med Holdings Group Inc.

Phone: 786-438-3100

Email: info@medholdingsgroup.com

Website: www.medholdingsgroup.com

Jessica Miller

CEO

Med Holdings Group Inc.

Phone: 786-438-3100

Email: info@medholdingsgroup.com

Websites: www.medholdingsgroup.com, www.medsmartcenters.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements.

