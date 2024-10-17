Med Holdings Group Inc. Announces Engagement of ETGAR CPA Group a PCAOB Firm for Audited Financial Statements and Welcomes Dr. Adriana Cohen Schwartz to Medsmart Wellness Centers

DENVER, CO and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA), a leading provider in health and wellness through its subsidiary, Medsmart Wellness Centers, is pleased to announce its engagement with ETGAR CPA, PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) firm for the audit of its financial statements. This significant move underscores Med Holdings Group's commitment to transparency, financial accuracy, and adherence to the highest regulatory standards.

Engaging a PCAOB-registered firm will enhance the company's credibility and allow it to meet the rigorous requirements for growth and potential uplisting in the future. The audited financials will strengthen investor confidence and position the company for greater financial opportunities.

"We are excited to engage with a highly reputable PCAOB firm. This move aligns with our strategic growth plans, ensuring greater transparency for our investors and partners," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc. "With PCAOB-compliant audits, we are prepared to scale our operations and continue delivering value to our shareholders."

In addition, Med Holdings Group Inc. is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Adriana Cohen Schwartz to the team at Medsmart Wellness Centers. Dr. Cohen Schwartz is a highly skilled registered nurse who graduated from Florida International University in December 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, specializing in Adult Gerontology. She is also a foreign-trained dermatologist, graduating at the top of her class in Brazil.

"Dr. Cohen Schwartz's expertise and diverse background in dermatology and adult gerontology will bring immense value to our wellness centers," said Miller. "We are confident that her skills will help us expand our services and drive revenue growth, further strengthening Medsmart's position as a leader in longevity medicine."

Dr. Cohen Schwartz's unique combination of skills as a nurse and dermatologist will enable Medsmart Wellness Centers to broaden its service offerings, particularly in specialized skincare and adult health services, providing a new revenue stream and enhancing client satisfaction.

About Med Holdings Group Inc.

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC: YUKA) is a growing health and wellness company with subsidiaries such as Medsmart Wellness Centers. The company is focused on providing top-tier medical and wellness services to clients, with plans for expansion across multiple locations in Florida.

For more information, please visit:

Contact:

Safe Harbor Statement:

