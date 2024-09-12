Medsmart Wellness Centers, a Subsidiary of Med Holdings Group Inc., Expands Telemedicine and Announces Strategic Partnerships

DENVER, CO AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA), the parent company of MedSmart Wellness Centers, is proud to announce the implementation of telemedicine services to better accommodate patients both in-state and out-of-state. This expansion is designed to enhance patient accessibility by offering virtual consultations and extending services beyond Florida, which will add to the revenue stream.

In addition to the telemedicine program, Medsmart Wellness Centers is in the process of establishing a shipping system that will enable the distribution of medications to over 38 states. This service is anticipated to significantly improve the convenience for patients and provide quicker access to prescribed treatments, and bring added revenue.

Moreover, Medsmart Wellness Centers has signed a strategic agreement with Access Medical Labs to offer a 24-hour turnaround time for lab results. This partnership ensures that patients receive faster diagnostics, improving treatment timelines and overall patient care.

As part of its commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare, Medsmart Wellness Centers has also partnered with Aesthetic Partners to introduce new state-of-the-art equipment at its facilities. These upgrades will allow the center to offer enhanced services, reinforcing its position as a leading wellness center.

Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc., commented, "We are excited to offer expanded services through telemedicine and our partnerships with Access Medical Labs and Aesthetic Management Partners. These developments will allow us to better serve our patients with greater convenience, faster results, and improved care."

**About Med Holdings Group Inc.**

Med Holdings Group Inc formerly Yuka Group Inc (OTC:YUKA). is a holding company and parent company of Medsmart Wellness Centers Inc. ("Med Smart Wellness Centers"). Med Holdings wholly owned subsidiary, Med Smart Wellness Centers, is a professional network of "Anti-Aging Medical Clinics" that specialize in improving "Men, and Women's Health and Quality-of-Life".

