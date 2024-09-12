Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGWG | ISIN: US5850651051 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDSMART GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDSMART GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medsmart Wellness Centers, a Subsidiary of Med Holdings Group Inc., Expands Telemedicine and Announces Strategic Partnerships

DENVER, CO AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA), the parent company of MedSmart Wellness Centers, is proud to announce the implementation of telemedicine services to better accommodate patients both in-state and out-of-state. This expansion is designed to enhance patient accessibility by offering virtual consultations and extending services beyond Florida, which will add to the revenue stream.

In addition to the telemedicine program, Medsmart Wellness Centers is in the process of establishing a shipping system that will enable the distribution of medications to over 38 states. This service is anticipated to significantly improve the convenience for patients and provide quicker access to prescribed treatments, and bring added revenue.

Moreover, Medsmart Wellness Centers has signed a strategic agreement with Access Medical Labs to offer a 24-hour turnaround time for lab results. This partnership ensures that patients receive faster diagnostics, improving treatment timelines and overall patient care.

As part of its commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare, Medsmart Wellness Centers has also partnered with Aesthetic Partners to introduce new state-of-the-art equipment at its facilities. These upgrades will allow the center to offer enhanced services, reinforcing its position as a leading wellness center.

Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc., commented, "We are excited to offer expanded services through telemedicine and our partnerships with Access Medical Labs and Aesthetic Management Partners. These developments will allow us to better serve our patients with greater convenience, faster results, and improved care."

For more information, please contact:
Jessica Miller
Info@medholdingsgroup.com
MedHoldingsGroup.com
Medsmartcenters.com

**About Med Holdings Group Inc.**

Med Holdings Group Inc formerly Yuka Group Inc (OTC:YUKA). is a holding company and parent company of Medsmart Wellness Centers Inc. ("Med Smart Wellness Centers"). Med Holdings wholly owned subsidiary, Med Smart Wellness Centers, is a professional network of "Anti-Aging Medical Clinics" that specialize in improving "Men, and Women's Health and Quality-of-Life".

Contact Information

Jessica Miller
CEO
info@medholdingsgroup.com
786-438-3100

SOURCE: Med Holdings Group Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.