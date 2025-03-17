Med Holdings Group Inc.: Med Holdings Group inc's Subsidiary Company Medsmart Wellness Centers is Proud to Announce That They Have Signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire a State of the Art 3000 Square Foot Facility

MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 3,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Tequesta, Florida

MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc., a subsidiary of Med Holdings Group Inc., is proud to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a state-of-the-art 3,000-square-foot facility located in Tequesta, Florida, between Jupiter, and West Palm Beach. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion and will enhance its ability to provide cutting-edge wellness and healthcare services to the community.

The fully equipped Medical Treatment Therapy Center will allow MedSmart to immediately integrate its suite of advanced treatments and services, including compound medicine for ED issues, women's hormone replacement therapy, for thyroid problems, testosterone and hormone replacement therapy for men, advanced esthetic procedures using stem cells, hair regrowth, knee, back, wrist, neck pain relief using PRP, and many others, further solidifying its position as a leader in the wellness industry. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's mission to deliver high-quality, personalized care in a comfortable and innovative setting.

"We are thrilled about this acquisition and the opportunities it brings," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc. and MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. "This facility will not only expand our footprint but also elevate the level of care we provide to our patients. With its prime location and existing infrastructure, we can accelerate our growth and continue to innovate within the wellness space."

About Tequesta, and Jupiter, Florida

Tequesta is a village with a population of approximately 6,118 residents. The median age is 51 years, indicating a mature community.

The median household income in Tequesta is reported as $103,036, with a per capita and an average household income of $137,396.

Jupiter facts that may surprise you: Commute time, education, wealth, residents' occupations. You may know that the biggest town in the northernmost reach of Palm Beach County boasts some of the wealthiest people in the 561 area code outside of Palm Beach, along with a highly educated populace.

• Individuals interested in Longevity, and regenerative health: Those seeking comprehensive wellness approaches, including hormone optimization and weight management, to enhance overall quality of life.

In summary, Tequesta's and Jupiters relatively affluent and mature population aligns with the typical clientele of wellness centers offering these services. Residents likely have the financial means and interest in maintaining health and appearance, making them potential clients for such treatments.

The new facility in Tequesta will support MedSmart's ongoing initiatives, offering patients from Tequesta to West Palm Beach access to the latest advancements in wellness treatments, regenerative medicine, and personalized health solutions.

