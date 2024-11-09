Aflac: 5 Steps to Take When in Need of Emergency Dental Care

A good oral health routine, including brushing, flossing, rinsing, and visiting the dentist, may prevent most dental issues.

However, emergencies can arise, such as damaged teeth or severe toothaches. Understanding how to identify the issue, manage pain and swelling, and get emergency care can help minimize the chance of further problems.

This article walks through five steps to take when someone needs emergency dental care to fix a pressing issue.

1. Assess the Issue

Start by assessing the issue to understand what it is, the severity, whether it's an emergency, and how urgent fixing this issue is.

Common dental emergencies might include:

Broken or chipped teeth

Knocked-out teeth

Lost fillings or crowns

Severe tooth pain or toothaches

Facial trauma

Facial trauma may require more immediate attention than the other issues, though any of these require prompt action.

2. Schedule an Appointment

After assessing the issue, contact the dentist as soon as possible to schedule an appointment. Many dentists reserve time slots for emergency issues. Tell the office the nature of the emergency so the dentist can make sure a spot is available to provide care.

If the dentist isn't available, see if there's an emergency clinic in the area. These are created specifically for emergency dental care.

Call the clinic to detail the emergency, explaining the symptoms of the issue and the cause if known. This can help the clinic prioritize the care appropriately.

3. Take Action to Manage the Problem

Patients can manage the problem before the appointment to minimize discomfort and dental health issues.

Here are some ways to do so:

Over-the-counter pain relief: OTC pain relievers like ibuprofen can reduce inflammation and pain.

Cold compress: Apply for 15-20 minutes to the affected area. This can reduce inflammation and swelling.

4. Review Insurance

Patients should review their insurance before visiting the dentist to see if the procedure is covered and how much coverage is available.

If the patient lacks dental insurance with no waiting period , they should also verify that the waiting period for the necessary treatments has passed. If not, they may need to prepare to pay out of pocket.

Calling the insurance provider can help clear up any confusion and ensure the patient is ready to pay what they need.

5. Follow the Provider's Post-Care Instructions

After treatment, it's crucial to follow the dentist's post-care instructions. Patients may have to avoid certain foods, take prescribed medication, temporarily alter their oral health habits, refrain from specific activities, or schedule follow-up appointments. If pain or other symptoms persist, they should contact the dentist.

Following all instructions helps the problem heal faster and reduces the chance of further problems developing.

Handle Emergency Dental Needs

Dental emergencies can be stressful, but taking proper steps can help patients manage their pain and resolve the issue quickly.

Patients should assess the issue to schedule an appointment and describe the situation accurately. While waiting, manage the issue and check insurance to understand what's covered, then follow all after-care instructions to promote healing and avoid further problems.

Following these steps can help one restore their oral health and minimize potential damage to their teeth, gums, and mouth.

