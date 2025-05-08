Aflac Incorporated: Spot the Aflac Duck in Two New Commercials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

The Aflac Duck has been a beloved icon for 25 years, consistently making a big splash in commercials with its quirky personality and memorable quacks. With each new ad, the Aflac Duck charms audiences and reinforces - with a friendly, fun twist - the company's message that Aflac helps close the financial gap where health insurance ends and out-of-pocket expenses begin.

The Aflac Duck shoots; it scores!

In Aflac's latest commercial, "Duck Dunk," the Aflac Duck knows how to rise to the occasion. The commercial includes a brilliant twist: a cleverly hidden Easter egg featuring Allisha Gray's 2024 All-Star Weekend prize money check from Aflac - a nod to the company's dedication to promoting women's sports by supplementing the prize money, ensuring WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest winners received the same $55,000 payout as their NBA counterparts. And what's more? Aflac recently renewed the partnership in 2025.

The spot features an all-star lineup, including Coach Staley; ESPN and SEC Network analyst and WNBA reporter Andraya Carter; and Allisha Gray, guard for the Atlanta Dream and two-time WNBA All-Star.

Watch as the Aflac Duck dunks on the out-of-pocket-expenses related to a health event with an assist from Coach Staley.

When the gap is too big, there's one duck who can help.

When off the court, the Aflac Duck can be seen performing daring feats as a stunt double in another new commercial, "Stunt Duck."

We wanted to create something that not only entertained, but opened people's eyes to a real problem," said Garth Knutson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Aflac. "We used humor to shine a light on how Aflac steps up to help close a gap. Whether it's a surprise hospital bill or a wellness visit, Aflac can help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover."

Watch as the Aflac Duck steps in and effortlessly tackles a different kind of gap.

Get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover with Aflac. Learn more about Aflac Supplemental Insurance at Aflac.com.

