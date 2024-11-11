COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - q.beyond AG (QSCGF.PK), an IT services provider, Monday reported net loss of 0.9 million euros for the third quarter, narrower than 4 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes was a loss of 0.9 million euros, down from 3.6 million euros loss last year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to 2.2 million euros from 0.1 million euros a year ago.Revenue for the quarter increased to 47 million euros from 45.4 million euros in the previous year.For the full year, the company now expects EBITDA to increase significantly more than 40 percent to between 8 million euros and 10 million euros. Previously it was expecting EBITDA to grow by at least 40 percent to 8 million euros - 10 million euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX