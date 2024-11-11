Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

PR Newswire
11.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
USI Money To Implement Visa Direct to Enable Fast, Seamless Payments

Finanznachrichten News

With USI Money and Visa Direct, customers can now send and receive money in real-time1 to bank accounts and wallets, offering seamless payment solutions powered by innovative technology.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USI Money today announced its collaboration with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to implement Visa Direct. The combination of USI Money's technology and the Visa Direct platform will allow customers to send money directly to bank accounts and digital wallets around the world.

Through this partnership, USI Money strengthens its role as a leading payment service provider, addressing the diverse needs of its clients by offering an extensive range of payout options. The introduction of real-time[1] transfers ensures a seamless and efficient way for its customers to conduct transactions, ensuring quick access to funds while reducing transaction times significantly. The partnership between USI Money and Visa Direct not only enhances the overall user experience, but also empowers customers to manage their financial needs with greater flexibility and security, making it easier to support loved ones and navigate the complexities of international payments.

"We are excited to be working with USI Money to deliver real-time1 money movement solutions for their customers around the world" said Anastasia Serikova, Vice President Visa Direct Revenue & Growth Europe, Visa. "We look forward to continuing our expansion with the team to build new and innovative solutions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Visa Direct, it marks the beginning of a shared vision to empower our customers," said Abdullah Qureshi, Director of USI Money. "Together we will introduce a series of new initiatives aimed at redefining the future of digital payments."

Discover the power of instant, secure payments with USI Money and Visa Direct-experience the future of global transactions today.

ABOUT COMPANY
USI Money, a prominent player in the global financial landscape, is a leading cross-border payment service provider headquartered in the UK, having recently undergone exponential growth. Specialising in delivering advanced payment solutions powered by innovative and bespoke technology, USI Money offers tailored payment solutions covering a wide range of client needs. Committed to innovation and excellence, USI Money navigates the ever-evolving digital finance environment with adaptability and precision, providing a reliable and efficient financial ecosystem.

[1] Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usi-money-to-implement-visa-direct-to-enable-fast-seamless-payments-302300620.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
