Hannover Rueck, the reinsurance giant, has reported impressive growth in the third quarter of 2024, with net profits surging by 30% to €1.8 billion for the first nine months of the year. This remarkable performance, bolstered by a positive tax effect of €120 million, has prompted the company to significantly raise its full-year 2024 profit forecast to approximately €2.3 billion. The market responded favorably to this news, with the stock price climbing 3.4% to €246.60. The DAX-listed firm's operational earnings (EBIT) also saw a substantial increase of 33.3%, reaching €2.4 billion.

Looking ahead to 2025, Hannover Rueck maintains a bullish stance, projecting a further rise in group earnings to about €2.4 billion. This optimistic outlook is grounded in the company's sustained growth trajectory and robust market position. Despite potential challenges such as natural disasters and geopolitical uncertainties, the reinsurer remains on a path of success. The firm plans to continue its dividend strategy, aiming for annual increases throughout the 2024-2026 strategic cycle, underlining its commitment to shareholder value.

