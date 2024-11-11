Colliers EMEA Limited: Jeroen Lokerse appointed CEO of Colliers Netherlands

Seasoned industry expert to accelerate strategic direction

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global diversified professional services company Colliers announced the appointment of Jeroen Lokerse as CEO of the Netherlands. Lokerse will be responsible for accelerating the strategic direction and sustained growth of the Dutch business while enhancing the opportunities available to our people within the Netherlands.

Lokerse joins Colliers from a 17-year tenure at Cushman & Wakefield, most recently holding a global product innovation role and previously serving as the Head of the Netherlands for more than a decade.

As Lokerse steps into the CEO Netherlands role, Dirk Bakker will centre his expertise on leading the European team of hotel specialists as the Head of Hotels, EMEA.

"Jeroen is well known in the Dutch market for his exemplary leadership skills and ability to scale businesses," said Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, EMEA. "I look forward to working with him to realise the potential of our Dutch business and see him integrate with the other EMEA leaders and wider business."

"Furthermore, I am delighted to see Dirk step into this dedicated hotel asset class role. His enterprising approach to delivering meaningful results to our clients and leading teams will be of great benefit to the EMEA business", added Amel-Azizpour.

Commenting on his move to Colliers, Jereon Lokerse said: "The strength of Colliers' platform and global brand, as well as the quality of its people, are very compelling. I'm excited to be leading and working with a great team in the Netherlands and growing the business by delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Jeroen Lokerse will join Colliers in January 2025 and Dirk Bakker's new role will also commence in the new year.

