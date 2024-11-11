Portfolio includes Safety Strips Tech Corp.'s innovative, low-cost test strips offer an affordable and reliable way for individuals to detect dangerous substances like fentanyl and xylazine, addressing the escalating opioid crisis.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its portfolio company Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips"), which specializes in medical testing technologies and harm reduction solutions. Safety Strips has entered into a definitive agreement with Greenlane Holdings Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ: GNLN). Under the terms of this multi-year distribution agreement, Greenlane will be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Safety Strips' proprietary test strips for detecting fentanyl, xylazine and other substances used for drinking spiking.

Safety Strips' Innovative Testing Solutions

"Expanding our product distribution footprint is a key step in advancing our strategic goals, especially as the opioid crisis continues to pose a significant public health challenge," stated Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips Tech Corp. "We see a clear, growing demand for dependable and economical substance testing methods that help prevent accidental overdoses and safeguard against drug-related crimes such as drug-induced assaults."

The Safety Strips' test portfolio comprises low-cost strips designed to detect the presence of fentanyl and xylazine (known as "tranq"). The Fentanyl Test Strip (FTS) is an ISO 13485 validated product and serves as an effective lateral flow immunoassay capable of detecting trace amounts of synthetic opioids, including multiple fentanyl analogs.

To conduct a test, users mix a small sample with water and immerse the test strip for 15 seconds. Results are read within approximately five minutes: one line indicates the presence of fentanyl, while two lines signify a negative result. This straightforward process helps detect ultra-low amounts of harmful substances in powders, pills, or injectables, effectively supporting harm reduction efforts.

Expanding Market Reach and Strategic Benefits

Management believes that the addition of these high-margin test strips strengthens Safe Supply's product offerings, enhances revenue potential and expands Safe Supply's capabilities in the harm reduction sector. The Company plans to leverage its partnerships, distribution channels, and strategic operations teams to promote and support the adoption of Safety Strips' products across various markets.

"Given the consistent demand for reliable, high-quality harm reduction tools, we are thrilled to announce this advancement," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, a CEO and Director of Safe Supply. "Safety Strips Tech Corp.'s technology is unmatched in its quality and cost-efficiency, making their partnership with Greenlane a cornerstone of its product expansion strategy."

Availability and Market Rollout

Safety Strips' products are available for purchase through various distribution channels. Safe Supply intends to leverage this partnership to explore potential collaborations with universities and government programs, aiming to make these important testing tools accessible to the communities that need them most.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. is a forward-thinking company focused on harm reduction, wellness technology, and innovative solutions that respond to critical public health needs. The Company's goal is to expand the accessibility and awareness of products that protect individuals and reduce risks associated with substance use and contamination.

