Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Engages Solutions Group Accounting Firm to Support Strategic Growth and Financial Precision

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida-based emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is thrilled to announce its engagement of Solutions Group Accounting Firm to support its accounting and financial reporting needs as it expands. This partnership positions Green Leaf Innovations for accelerated growth, streamlined financial processes, and readiness for an anticipated uplisting to the OTCQB.

"We are excited to partner with Solutions Group Accounting Firm to elevate our financial reporting standards as we continue expanding our footprint in the premium cigar market," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "This collaboration allows us to focus on our passion-hand-rolled premium cigars-while Solutions Group Accounting Firm provides us with top-tier financial oversight and guidance. Their support will be instrumental as we progress toward our goal of uplisting to the OTCQB."

Solutions Group Accounting Firm, recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., is a premier Client Accounting and Advisory Service (CAS) partner headquartered in Heathrow, FL. The firm brings an elite level of financial expertise, managing key aspects of Green Leaf's financial functions through comprehensive CFO services-an approach that eliminates the need for additional in-house hiring and ensures seamless alignment with auditors.

Kyle Pezzi, Chief Executive Officer of Solutions Group Accounting Firm, stated, "Many companies face challenges with backward-looking accounting services that fall short of true CFO-level advisory insights. At Solutions Group, we aim to provide more than just standard accounting services; our goal is to offer comprehensive CFO services that give companies a clear, accurate view of their financial health and growth potential. We are excited to partner with Roberto Mederos and Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., bringing our expertise to support their continued success and expansion."

About Solutions Group Accounting Firm, LLC

Solutions Group Accounting Firm (SGAF), based in Heathrow, FL, is a premier client accounting advisory services (CAS) partner dedicated to empowering small businesses. Serving over 4,000 clients, generating over $1 billion in revenue, SGAF operates as an integral part of your team, providing proactive and strategic financial insights. We specialize in comprehensive outsourced accounting services, including accounting system implementation, managed accounting services (bookkeeping, payroll, and monthly financial reporting), tax preparation (business and personal), business valuation, forensic accounting, acquisition due diligence, and tax planning advisory services. Our approach goes beyond traditional accounting to deliver forward-thinking advisory-first solutions that drive your business's growth and success. Learn more at www.solutionsgroupaccounting.com

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

