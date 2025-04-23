Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Announces Q1 Corporate Update and Board Resolution

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars and packaged tobacco products, its first-quarter corporate update and a key Board resolution focused on enhancing shareholder value.



Corporate Update: Strong Growth Trajectory.



Green Leaf Innovations continues to build on the significant momentum achieved in 2024, primarily driven by the strategic acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. This acquisition has substantially strengthened the company's market position, resulting in record annual revenue in 2024.



The company's premium cigar products are now distributed to a diverse and expanding customer base exceeding 400 retail locations, including cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, and vape shops throughout the United States. Management remains strategically focused on expanding its distribution network to capture additional market share and maximize growth opportunities.



CEO Roberto Mederos has characterized 2024 as a foundation-building year with a clear strategy for aggressive expansion. Building on this strong foundation, Green Leaf Innovations projects continued revenue growth and improved operating efficiency throughout 2025.



Board Resolution: Commitment to Shareholder Value through Stock Buyback.



The Board of Directors has made a significant resolution regarding the company's capital strategy. Recognizing Green Leaf's robust growth potential and commitment to prudent financial stewardship, the Board has resolved not to pursue a reverse stock split at this time. Instead, as revenue continues to increase, the company will focus on implementing a stock buyback program, anticipated to launch as early as Q3 2025. This strategic initiative underscores the Board's confidence in the company's future performance and its dedication to maximizing long-term shareholder value.



Our consistent growth trajectory, coupled with our optimized capital structure, positions Green Leaf Innovations for sustained success," said Roberto Mederos, CEO. "The Board's decision to prioritize a stock buyback program rather than a reverse split reflects our strong belief in the company's intrinsic value and reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering superior returns to our shareholders."

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE Antalya) CUBANACAN and TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With a commitment to excellence, Green Leaf Innovations is dedicated to delivering the finest products to cigar enthusiasts across the United States. The company is proud to support legislative efforts that protect the integrity of the premium cigar industry.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire