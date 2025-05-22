Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Reports Strong Profitability in Q1 2025, Driven by Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiencies

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida-based growth company in the premium cigar and tobacco distribution space, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $359,682, representing a 3% increase from $348,907 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit improved to $214,454 from $209,772 in the prior quarter. Operating expenses were sharply reduced to $39,006 compared to $233,807 in Q4, reflecting the Company's disciplined cost controls and efficiencies realized following recent corporate restructuring. Net income for the quarter reached $173,534, reversing a net loss of $24,035 in the previous period. The results also include a modest gain on debt forgiveness of $1,913.86.

The recent acquisition of SoFlo Wholesaler Group, Inc. has proven to be highly accretive, strengthening Green Leaf's distribution footprint and contributing to revenue growth in the current quarter. Integration efforts are already yielding tangible benefits, improving margins and setting a strong foundation for scalable growth.

CEO Roberto Mederos stated, "The numbers speak for themselves. Our focus on disciplined execution and margin expansion is paying off. The SoFlo acquisition has immediately contributed to our financial performance, and we expect continued growth as we expand market reach and deepen customer relationships."

Green Leaf Innovations continues to pursue strategic initiatives that support long-term shareholder value, including selective acquisitions, debt restructuring, and revenue diversification through premium product channels.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE Antalya) CUBANACAN and TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With a commitment to excellence, Green Leaf Innovations is dedicated to delivering the finest products to cigar enthusiasts across the United States. The company is proud to support legislative efforts that protect the integrity of the premium cigar industry.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

