Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - CardioComm Solutions, (TSXV: EKG) a global leader in medical electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring technology and a pioneer in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to confirm a technology partnership with Sony to integrate CardioComm's ECG technology into the Sony mSafety platform. The addition of CardioComm's technologies will enhance Sony's wearable health solution, delivering a seamless ECG monitoring experience to users without the need for a smartphone.

In collaboration with the mSaftey team, CardioComm made modifications to their GEMS Mobile ECG Smartphone app and embedded it into Sony's mSafety watch. This integration eliminates the need for a smartphone by allowing users to connect CardioComm's HeartCheck CardiBeat ECG monitor via Bluetooth to the mSaftey watch and record a 30-second ECG. Users can view their ECG in real-time directly on the mSafety watch, and the data can be securely and rapidly shared with the user's physician or other healthcare professional through CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG service for further analysis.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Early Detection of Heart Anomalies : Empowering users to identify arrhythmias and other heart irregularities, enabling timely medical intervention and potentially preventing more severe conditions.

Post-Hospital Discharge ECG Monitoring : Supporting patients with ongoing cardiac monitoring after hospital stays, aiding in recovery and preventing complications.

Long-term Monitoring of Arrythmias : Empowering users to monitor their heart health after diagnosis providing rapid detection of changes and the piece of mind that comes with monitoring available at any time while at home, while exercising, or while travelling.

Pharmacy-Based ECG Screening : Enables convenient and efficient ECG screenings to assess risks like prolonged QT/c intervals, offering rapid diagnostics in local pharmacies.

Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials: Delivers accurate ECG monitoring for drug safety evaluations during clinical research trials.

Completion of this project with Sony's mSafety platform marks a significant milestone for CardioComm. It provides both consumers and healthcare professionals with a powerful, transformative tool to improve heart health management and outcomes and underscores CardioComm's commitment to advancing remote patient monitoring health technologies and its mission to enhance the lives of patients through innovative solutions.

Future Enhancements and Expansion of Health Solutions

CardioComm Solutions is committed to further expand bio signal collection through Sony's mSafety platform by integrating additional connected digital health monitoring devices, similar to the Body-by-GEMS and C2M2 initiatives. These future developments will create new opportunities for remote patient monitoring, making the mSafety platform even more valuable for users seeking reliable, near-real-time health tracking. For healthcare providers, these enhancements will support the delivery of remote personalized care, assist with differential diagnoses, and facilitate treatment and follow-up monitoring, especially in regions with limited access to medical services.

To learn more about CardioComm's mSafety technology provider news, visit the Sony mSafety website at www.sonynetworkcom.com/msafety/case-cardiocomm. For more information about CardioComm Solutions and further updates, please visit the company's website at www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

Toronto-based CardioComm Solutions' ("CardioComm" and the "Company") proprietary technologies are used remote patient monitoring (RPM). CardioComm's core products are used for remote recording, viewing, analyzing, reporting and storing of electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. CardioComm also became the first company to enter into the direct to consumer, personalized ECG monitoring market. With its suite of medically credible heart monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets, CardioComm continues to be a leader in ECG management technologies. CardioComm will be expanding use of its RPM and telemedicine technologies into the sports, health and wellness. Such efforts will facilitate the introduction of new wearable devices such as Smartwatches, chest straps, smart garments and patches that will collect additional monitored bio-signs and multiple ECG leads/channels options (1, 3 and 12 lead). Additionally, CardioComm will expand its HeartCheck branded direct to consumer solutions to include other bio-sign monitoring devices compatible with CardioComm's technologies. The Company's goal is to provide patients and caregivers with opportunities to consult and collaborate with specialists no matter the location, improving patient care and reducing costs. CardioComm has earned the ISO 13485 MDSAP and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229483

SOURCE: CardioComm Solutions, Inc.