Iveco Group N.V.: IDV signs a preliminary agreement with Leonardo for defence sector supplies

IDV signs a preliminary agreement with Leonardo for defence sector supplies

Turin, 11th November 2024. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has signed today a preliminary agreement with Leonardo, a world leader in the aerospace, defence and security sector, to supply functional parts for future contracts within the Leonardo and Rheinmetall joint venture. IDV's participation will be 12 to 15% of the joint venture total activities for the development and production of tracked combat ground vehicles for the Italian Army.

IDV is well-positioned to contribute to the joint venture considering the unique competencies it has developed at its sites in Italy. The collaboration will leverage the company expertise, which spans from advanced propulsion and drivetrain systems for military vehicles to highly specialised protection technologies. This will also guarantee that a significant portion of core supplies for the joint venture will come from Italy, leveraging on the highly skilled workforce that IDV has in this country.

The agreement will enable the brand to keep contributing to the development of vehicles for defence and civil protection, as demonstrated by an order portfolio that in 2023 exceeded 4 billion euros.

