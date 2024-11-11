Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will underscore the critical need for decarbonizing the built environment and transport sectors, advocating and advancing climate policies, and increasing the adoption of electrified heating and cooling and other low-carbon, energy-efficient solutions during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 11 22.

As a member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, Trane Technologies joined more than 100 CEOs and Senior Executives in signing an open letter to world leaders ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference 2024 (COP29). The letter emphasizes the need for governments and business to double down on transformative policies and collaboration for the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Accelerating decarbonization is an environmental imperative that we must continue driving with innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency," said Scott Tew, VP of Sustainability, Trane Technologies. "The faster we transition to a low-carbon economy, the more we safeguard our planet to ensure a sustainable future for all."

Trane Technologies leaders will join several critical climate discussions throughout COP29, including (*note: all times local):

Net-Zero Turning Commitments into Reality: Nov. 15, 1:00pm AZT

Revolutionizing Heating and Cooling for Building Decarbonization: Nov. 16, 3:00pm AZT, livestream available

Broadening the Benefits of Clean Energy Community Engagement and Next Generation Workforce Development: Nov. 18, 10:00am AZT

Catalysts for Change Transforming Food Supply Chains for Reduced Waste and Sustainable Production: Nov. 17, 11:15am AZT, livestream available upon registering

Circularity and Decarbonization of the Built Environment Pathways to Net-Zero: Nov. 19, 2:00pm AZT, livestream available

With cities around the world warming at twice the global average, collective action on sustainable cooling can reduce nearly 80 billion tons of carbon by 2050 improving the lives of hundreds of millions and enabling significant financial savings. In alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Affordable Clean Energy (SDG7) and Climate Action (SDG13), Trane Technologies continues to demonstrate its industry-leading impact, calling for increased renewable energy supplies, standardized and transparent emissions reporting, an expedited transition to low global warming potential refrigerants and continued advocacy for policies that support the adoption of new and existing solutions at scale.

Trane Technologies recently announced its industry-first commitment to reduce embodied carbon by 40% by 2030, furthering its leadership in sourcing more sustainable solutions. The company was also recently recognized by InfluenceMap as a 2024 Corporate Climate Policy Engagement Leader in the North America region for its exceptional performance in building electrification and efficiency as well as its advocacy for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earning one of the highest Engagement Intensity scores of all US-based entities.

Through bold, industry-leading action, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (or, one gigaton) and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company is first in its industry with near and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

