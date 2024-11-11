Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Tradegate
11.11.24
20:26 Uhr
10,195 Euro
+0,253
+2,54 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,99010,13522:58
10,01510,10022:00
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 23:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

How CNH Industrial's Electric Mini Excavators Are Helping Denmark Reach Its Carbon Emissions Targets: 'A Sustainable Year' Story

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Read the eighth installment of 'A Sustainable Year' to look at how New Holland Construction, a brand of CNH, is playing a role in helping Denmark move closer to its carbon emissions targets.

Claus Egede Cornelius, program director at Roskilde Technical School, Vilvorde speaks about how electric mini excavators are being used to give Danish landscaping and construction students the skills they will need on future construction sites.

Denmark has had legally binding targets to reduce carbon emissions since 2020. The country aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 70% by 2030 and to be climate-neutral by 2050. Claus Egede Cornelius goes on to explain how the school's primary goal is to be a frontrunner in sustainability using no-emissions equipment.

The school has two New Holland Construction electric mini excavators which students use for small landscaping projects and construction. Together with producing zero tailpipe emissions, they make very little noise and can be used inside because they can fit through doorways. Customers also praise their responsive controls and how easy they are to charge alongside their impressive battery life.

Read the full story at:https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2023/electric-mini-excavators


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
