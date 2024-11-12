Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Media Release

Zofingen, November 12, 2024 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), reached another milestone on its path to strengthen its offering in the biologics space, particularly in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy market. DINAMIQS, which became part of the Siegfried group in May 2023, inaugurated its cutting-edge laboratories in Zurich's Bio-Technopark, Switzerland. The fully equipped lab features high-end pilot-scale equipment, enabling DINAMIQS to provide clinical viral vector development, analytical and manufacturing services to meet the growing needs of the cell and gene therapy market. It is an integral part of DINAMIQS' 2,500m2 cGMP manufacturing facility for viral vectors, which is currently under construction and set to be operational by the end of 2025. This facility will host up to 1,000L production capacity for the production of viral vectors for R&D, clinical trials and commercial use under one roof. Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer Siegfried: "Aligned with Siegfried's strategy EVOLVE+, the new lab facility marks a key milestone in DINAMIQS' journey to becoming the leading CDMO in the cell and gene therapy space. The team is making significant strides toward bringing DINAMIQS' capabilities to commercial scale." Martin Kessler, Chief Executive Officer DINAMIQS: "We know about the importance of leading process development and analytics for the success of viral vector projects. This is why we have expanded our Swiss labs significantly. From the optimization of genomes to GMP scale-up, our clients now get everything out of one hand." DINAMIQS, a Siegfried company specialized in viral vector design and manufacturing, inaugurated its new state-of-the-art R&D laboratories in Zurich's Bio-Technopark

The new laboratory capacities house leading technologies in the field of viral vector process development and manufacturing

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).



Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services. About DINAMIQS



DINAMIQS, a Siegfried company, is a science-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end viral vector manufacturing solutions. DINAMIQS offers a comprehensive and customized range of manufacturing services, process development, quality control and analytics solutions for genetic medicine companies. It is located in Schlieren-Zurich Bio-Technopark in Switzerland.



