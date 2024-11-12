Siegfried AG
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), reached another milestone on its path to strengthen its offering in the biologics space, particularly in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy market. DINAMIQS, which became part of the Siegfried group in May 2023, inaugurated its cutting-edge laboratories in Zurich's Bio-Technopark, Switzerland.
The fully equipped lab features high-end pilot-scale equipment, enabling DINAMIQS to provide clinical viral vector development, analytical and manufacturing services to meet the growing needs of the cell and gene therapy market. It is an integral part of DINAMIQS' 2,500m2 cGMP manufacturing facility for viral vectors, which is currently under construction and set to be operational by the end of 2025. This facility will host up to 1,000L production capacity for the production of viral vectors for R&D, clinical trials and commercial use under one roof.
Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer Siegfried: "Aligned with Siegfried's strategy EVOLVE+, the new lab facility marks a key milestone in DINAMIQS' journey to becoming the leading CDMO in the cell and gene therapy space. The team is making significant strides toward bringing DINAMIQS' capabilities to commercial scale."
Martin Kessler, Chief Executive Officer DINAMIQS: "We know about the importance of leading process development and analytics for the success of viral vector projects. This is why we have expanded our Swiss labs significantly. From the optimization of genomes to GMP scale-up, our clients now get everything out of one hand."
