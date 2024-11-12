Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), today began the construction of a new distribution centre of more than 30,000 sqm at CTPark Blatnice in the Czech Republic for Redcare Pharmacy. The building is scheduled for completion in July 2025.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Today, Redcare Pharmacy offers almost 12 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. This logistics centre is being developed to serve the Austrian market of Redcare Pharmacy and deliver orders faster in the future to their customers in Austria.

We are thrilled to be able to develop such an important project together with Redcare Pharmacy. CTPark Blatnice will provide an optimal environment for development thanks to its modern facilities and strategic location, as well as our speed and expertise in delivering large and technically challenging projects. The emphasis on sustainability and innovative technologies such as heat pumps or photovoltaic panels show CTP's commitment to ESG as a long-term owner of industrial and logistics real estate, said Jakub Kodr, Head of Business Development CTP Czech Republic.

"Finding a partner who understands the specific needs of the pharmaceutical industry was crucial for us. CTP not only has experience in this sector, but offered us premises with a high standard of sustainability and technologies that ensure safe and efficient storage of pharmaceuticals. We look forward to working together and successfully delivering this project," comments Theresa Holler, COO and responsible pharmacist of Redcare Pharmacy.

The project is characterized by its emphasis on sustainability and modern technologies, which are required for the storage standards of pharmaceutical products. The warehouse will be equipped with indoor climate control and innovative technologies such as ground-to-air heat pumps, thermal sensors or special protective films on the skylights to ensure optimal indoor temperature control and protect the space from overheating. Such a concept guarantees that the warehouse and pharmacy operations will meet the strict standards and regulations of the State Institute for Drug Control (SÚKL).

CTP is focusing on the use of renewable energy sources in the project, including the planned installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the building. In addition, the project includes electric vehicle charging stations, advanced technologies for rainwater retention and reuse, and biodiversity measures such as pools, lizard houses and habitats to protect local fauna.

CTPark Blatnice is a modern logistics park located directly on the D5 motorway, 17 km from Pilsen and only 7 km from the container terminal in Nýrany. The park offers excellent conditions for domestic and international logistics operations. It currently occupies an area of 58,600 sqm with a planned expansion of another 20,748 sqm. Thanks to its proximity to technical universities and good connections to transport infrastructure, the park is also well placed to attract a skilled workforce.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.6 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 September 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

