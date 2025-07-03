

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (SAE1.F) reported that preliminary total sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased 26.4% to 709 million euros from last year's 561 million euros.



Non-Rx sales for the Group for the quarter increased 17% year-over-year to 457 million euros. Rx sales for the quarter rose 48.1% to 252 million euros from the prior year.



At the end of the first-half of 2025, Redcare's active customer base was 13.5 million, an increase of 1 million over the past six months and 1.9 million over the past twelve months.



As of 2025, the company stated it is well on track to deliver on all aspects of its guidance. It anticipates a EBITDA margin above 2% in the second quarter, with further improvement expected in the second half of the year.



