ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, announced Tuesday an order for more than 100 MW for a Canadian wind farm in the province of Québec.Under the deal, the company will supply 19 N163/5.X turbines to the developer and operator of the wind farm. The customer's name and the name of the wind farm are undisclosed.The turbines will be supplied on 125-metre-high tubular steel towers in summer 2026. The customer has ordered the turbines in the cold climate variant.Nordex will equip them with the Nordex Advanced Anti-icing System for rotor blades. Both options reduce power losses and thus ensure high electricity production by the turbines in colder seasons.Nordex so far has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated consolidated sales of around 6.5 billion euros in 2023.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX