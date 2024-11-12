HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_P), a provider of intralogistics products and solutions, Tuesday reported earnings before tax of 301.6 million euros for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, 4.1 percent lower than 314.6 million euros in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by lower revenues as well as higher costs.Earnings before interest and income taxes or EBIT decreased to 320.2 million euros from 338.8 million euros last year.Revenue for the period was 3.923 billion euros, down from 4.020 billion euros in the previous year.For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect revenue to be between 5.3 billion euros and 5.9 billion euros. Earnings before tax for the year is expected in the range of 380 million euros - 430 million euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX