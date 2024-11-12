LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride Plc (MCB.L), a personal products care company, confirmed that it is continuing to deliver a strong financial and operational performance and currently anticipates that adjusted operating profit for the full year to June 2025 will be in line with market expectations.The early months of the new financial year have seen revenue ahead of the same period last year and in line with internal expectations. The Group continues to support its wide range of customers with improved service and innovation and has an encouraging healthy pipeline of new product launches and business wins, the company said.The company noted that it remains cautious about the macro-economic environment and potential increased volatility in commodity markets adversely impacting input costs.The Group's fiscal year 2025 interim results will be announced on 25 February 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX