Cereno Scientific has announced a new financing arrangement of at least SEK250m, with net proceeds expected to extend the runway into 2026, past several key clinical milestones. Secured from Fenja Capital and Arena Investors, the new financing includes a cash loan of SEK175m across two tranches and SEK75m in convertible debt. While the first cash tranche of SEK125m will be paid out on signing, the second SEK50m payout is conditional on lead asset CS1 receiving FDA approval for the next clinical phase. Tranche 1 will be partially used to repay the outstanding c SEK91m loan from Fenja Capital, raised in November 2023, and comes with a 3.87% set-up fee. Following the debt repayment and set-up fee, management expects net proceeds from Tranche 1 and the convertible debt of c SEK99m. The financing agreement will extend the cash runway into 2026, past key milestones such as FDA approval of the next CS1 study and completion of the Phase I trial and Phase II regulatory approval for CS014. We will present our updated estimates following the Q324 results.

