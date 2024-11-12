Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new symbol "AGA", effective at the open of trading on November 14, 2024.

Silver47's listing on the TSXV marks a major milestone for the Company as it advances its strategy to continue to develop its exploration projects, including its flagship Red Mountain VMS project located in central Alaska, USA. The Red Mountain VMS project is detailed in the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA" commissioned by the Company and completed by Apex Geoscience Ltd. and has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and is available on the Company's website www.silver47.ca . Additional information about the Company can be found in Silver47's long form prospectus dated October 25, 2024 available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Gary R. Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to bring Silver47 to the market at a time when silver and gold prices have made tremendous moves higher this year. Silver47 is well positioned to capitalize on this rising demand trend in metals. The objective of the Company is to rapidly grow its resource base toward a milestone development decision while generating new discoveries."

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Silver47 wholly-owns three exploration projects: the flagship Red Mountain VMS silver-zinc-lead-copper-gold project located in south central Alaska, USA; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-lead-copper Project located in southern British Columbia; and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony Project located in the Yukon Territory. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.

