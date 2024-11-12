NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL or the "Company") today reported its third quarter 2024 results.

Brad Marshall and Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, said, "BXSL reported its highest net investment income on a dollar basis and record net asset value per share, along with another active quarter of both commitments and fundings. Credit performance remained strong with minimal non-accruals, underpinned by a 98.7% first lien senior secured debt portfolio with a low loan-to-value ratio of 46.5%. BXSL also received a full-notch credit rating upgrade from Moody's to Baa2, one of only two publicly traded BDCs with that distinction. BXSL is well positioned in this dynamic market, and we are highly confident in our ability to deploy capital and deliver shareholder value."

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter 2024 results, which can be viewed at www.bxsl.com.

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Trustees has declared a fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.77 per share to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024, payable on or about January 24, 2025.

Quarterly Investor Call Details

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will host its conference call today at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss results. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1693405&tp_key=86d4073448

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of BXSL's website at https://ir.bxsl.com.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of September 30, 2024, BXSL's fair value of investments was approximately $12.0 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the world's largest alternative investment firm with over $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

Certain information contained in this communication constitutes "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "can," "could," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates", "confident," "conviction," "identified" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words thereof. These may include BXSL's financial estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements about plans, statements regarding pending transactions, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, statements regarding future performance, statements regarding economic and market trends and statements regarding identified but not yet closed investments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. BXSL believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its prospectus and annual report for the most recent fiscal year, and any such updated factors included in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document (or BXSL's prospectus and other filings). Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, BXSL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors

Stacy Wang, Head of Stakeholder Relations

Blackstoneshareholderrelations@blackstone.com

+1 888-756-8443



Media

Thomas Clements

Thomas.Clements@blackstone.com

+1 646-482-6088