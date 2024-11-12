Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Main E-Commerce Platform of Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is excited to announce the signing of a Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd. to acquire its leading e-commerce platform, EnhancedSupplements.net. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Bionoid's strategic growth plan to accelerate its expansion into the health and wellness sector, supported by a scalable e-commerce platform that can be seamlessly enhanced with Maverick AI.

Under the terms of the LOI, Bionoid will retain all revenue generated prior to the signing of the final Asset Purchase Agreement (APA), ensuring a smooth transition of ownership and uninterrupted operations. This transaction, structured as a straightforward Asset Purchase Agreement, will allow Bionoid to quickly integrate EnhancedSupplements.net into its expanding portfolio. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Bionoid's presence in the e-commerce space and propel growth within the health and wellness market.

"Our acquisition of EnhancedSupplements.net is an exciting opportunity for Bionoid to leverage our AI capabilities and expand our footprint in health and wellness," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. "This is an important step in our long-term vision to deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions that enhance customer experiences and build brand loyalty."

For further information, contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

www.bionoidpharma.com

