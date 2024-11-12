Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) a leading global security products and solutions provider, has reappointed Jeff Braun as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

This role was most recently held by Stacy Cozad, who has left the company.

Braun previously served as general counsel at Allegion for more than 10 years. His experience additionally spans work at Ingersoll Rand, General Motors and a private law firm. Braun earned his juris doctor degree magna cum laude from Harvard University Law School.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

