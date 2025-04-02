DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), through its subsidiaries, has acquired privately held Trimco Hardware, including its brands and other assets. Based in Oceanside, California, Trimco is a North American manufacturer of custom-designed door hardware primarily sold in the U.S. for commercial and institutional markets.Trimco will report into the Allegion Americas segment. Jason Bennett, owner of Trimco, will join Allegion as general manager of Trimco. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.'Allegion's acquisition of Trimco bolsters our Americas portfolio with yet another innovative market leader,' Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX