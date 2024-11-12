Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Finanznachrichten News

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia" or the "Company") announced today that Francis Dufay, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and along with Antoine Malliet-Mezeray, Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 20, 2024 in New York, NY.

The fireside chat will take place at 11:20am ET on November 20, 2024. A webcast will be available on Jumia's Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/our-company/default.aspx. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jumia, please reach out to your RBC representative.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Contact

Sloane & Company
jumia@sloanepr.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
