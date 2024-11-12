MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: John Harnage Joins MultiSensor AI as Director of Business Development for MSAI Inspection Services

Founder of Kentucky Thermal Institute Expects to Drive Demand for Inspection Services and Predictive Maintenance Solutions

MSAI Inspection Services, a business unit of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) today announced that John Harnage, the founder of Kentucky Thermal Institute (KTI), has joined as Director of Business Development.

MSAI Inspection Services was launched in April 2024 to provide a range of on-site inspections and predictive maintenance solutions for MSAI's industrial clients. Under the leadership of Carl Schultz, the business unit's Vice President, MSAI Inspection Services has experienced rapid organic growth. This growth has been fueled in part by the adoption of new annual inspection requirements by the National Fire Protection Association's Rule 70B, which requires annual inspections of the electrical infrastructure in many facilities. In addition to providing on-site inspections employing multiple sensor modalities, MSAI Inspection Services works with its clients to develop enterprise-level demand for MSAI's core predictive-maintenance business.

Having founded KTI in Bowling Green, Kentucky in 2008, John Harnage is well established as a leader in the inspection services and training industries. He has experience and certifications in multiple sensor modalities (including as a Level II thermographer) and has focused primarily on providing services in the industrial, education, and construction sectors. Through KTI, Mr. Harnage is also a leader in technical training, having trained more than 800 thermographers over the last 7 years, and having developed accredited thermography courses through the University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, and the Kentucky Fire Commission.

At MSAI, John Harnage will be responsible for developing enterprise-level inspection contracts with customers in the industrial, commercial, educational and hospitality verticals. He will also support the technological and commercial development of MSAI's core solutions business. As part of Mr. Harnage's appointment, all of the contracts, intellectual property, brands, social-media and web presence associated with KTI's inspections business will also be transferred to MSAI.

David Gow, MSAI's Executive Chairman, said: "John Harnage is a leading and respected figure in the on-site inspections business. We are very excited to have John join the MSAI Inspection Services team, and to bring his wealth of expertise and relationships to our growing business. The intellectual property and market presence that KTI brings will also help us further accelerate that growth."

Carl Schultz, the Vice President responsible for MSAI Inspection Services, said: "John and I have known each other and worked well together for many years. I have tremendous respect for his technical knowledge and his reputation in our industry. To have John full time on the MSAI team is a major step forward for our business."

John Harnage, the founder of KTI, said: "Joining MSAI Inspection Services is an exciting next step in my career. I look forward to having the resources of MSAI behind me as we bring on-site inspections and other asset-protection services to a new group of customers."

John Harnage's appointment became effective on November 5, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About MultiSensor AI (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI's SmartIR is an AWS-powered software platform that leverages MSAI-built thermal imaging, acoustic imaging, and vibration sensing devices for condition-based monitoring of critical mechanical and electrical assets and manufactured outputs. MSAI's solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including data centers, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas. MSAI's sensing solutions are built around high resolution thermal imaging along with visible, acoustic, vibration and laser spectroscopy imagers and sensors. This full-stack solution measures heat, sound, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain insight to efficiently manage their most important assets and infrastructure. MSAI designs and manufactures digital thermal sensing solution platforms with edge and cloud-based software.

For more information, please visit https://multisensorai.com/.

About Kentucky Thermal Institute (KTI)

Kentucky Thermal Institute (KTI) has grown from a regional provider to a nationally recognized leader in thermology training and consultation services. Since its founding in 2008, KTI has consistently advanced the standards of thermographic education and professional consultation, offering top-tier training programs designed to equip practitioners with cutting-edge knowledge in thermal imaging and infrared technology. Kentucky Thermal Institute will be advancing standards of practice and protocols at a state legislative level in multiple states. These states will lead the nation in mandating electrical inspections utilizing thermal imaging for numerous entities and help reduce insurance costs.

KTI's commitment to excellence is reflected in its comprehensive curriculum, crafted by industry experts to deliver hands-on, in-depth knowledge in various thermology applications, from medical diagnostics to industrial inspection. In recent years, KTI has expanded its services to include customized consulting for clients across sectors, helping businesses and medical professionals adopt best practices in thermal imaging.

For more information on Kentucky Thermal Institute and its services, please visit www.kythermal.institute or www.wku.edu/cpd/kythermal/institute.php.

