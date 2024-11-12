EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
Solid 9M 2024 results with net profit of €37.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €116.2 million
Robust balance sheet with high cash levels
12 November 2024. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2024 (the 'Period').
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"We are pleased to report continued profitability with a 42% year-on-year increase in net profit to €38 million in the Period, compared with €26 million in the same period last year. In addition, we have strong cash levels, a robust balance sheet and a 6% quarter-on-quarter growth in our online net loan portfolio.
These results reflect our disciplined approach and commitment to sustainable growth."
