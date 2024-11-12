Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Selected By Akabis As Replacement For Microsoft Metaswitch Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that Akabis has selected Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform as its next-generation solution to replace their Microsoft Metaswitch platform following Microsoft's recent end-of-life (EOL) announcement for its Max-UC solution.

In this time of disruption, many service providers are actively seeking trusted partners to support their migration from Metaswitch MaX UC. The industry has identified Crexendo as the premier next-generation partner, recognized for its proven track record in executing seamless migrations that rapidly empower businesses to thrive.

"With the consolidation of manufacturers and Microsoft's EOL announcement, many service providers, including Akabis, faced the critical challenge of finding a superior alternative," said Michael Costello, CEO, Akabis. "After a comprehensive review of available solutions, Akabis selected Crexendo's NetSapiens platform, a recognized leader in growth and innovation, as the ideal fit. Our primary objective was to find an open, application-rich platform, and Crexendo not only met this requirement but also aligned seamlessly with our mission to provide distinctive branding capabilities for Akabis. This partnership enables us to break free from the disruptive UCaaS landscape and deliver a stable, customized communication experience for our partners."

"We are excited to partner with Akabis during this critical transition," said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo. "Our NetSapiens Platform has quickly emerged as the top choice for service providers migrating from Metaswitch MaX UC, evidenced by Crexendo adding over 100,000 users each month. This remarkable growth is a testament to our focus on integrating AI at the core of our platform, enabling service providers to deliver exceptional cloud communications solutions to their clients. Together, we are set to redefine what is possible in telecommunications. As the third largest telecom software platform provider with the best technology and service in the industry we should be in a position to continue to add more and larger logos. The strength of our platform, people and our community are an unbeatable combination"

The cloud communications landscape is rapidly evolving, and Crexendo is at the center of this migration wave. As service providers seek reliable partners to navigate the challenges ahead, Crexendo is poised for success, offering innovative solutions that empower businesses to adapt and thrive. With our NetSapiens Platform leading the way, we are committed to enhancing communication capabilities and driving growth in an industry that demands agility and resilience.

About Akabis

Akabis, a white label wholesale SIP provider, dedicated to driving superior experiences for managed service organizations across North America. We believe in delivering a mobile first, end user focused solution for UCaaS with a commitment to protecting the brand and contracts of our partner community.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) The industry has identified Crexendo as the premier next-generation partner, recognized for its proven track record in executing seamless migrations that rapidly empower businesses to thrive, (ii) With the consolidation of manufacturers and Microsoft's EOL announcement, (iii) Akabis selected Crexendo's NetSapiens platform, a recognized leader in growth and innovation, as the ideal fit, (iv) This partnership enables us to break free from the disruptive UCaaS landscape and deliver a stable, customized communication experience for our partners, (v) Our NetSapiens Platform has quickly emerged as the top choice for service providers migrating from Metaswitch MaX UC, evidenced by Crexendo adding over 100,000 users each month, (vi) This remarkable growth is a testament to our focus on integrating AI at the core of our platform, enabling service providers to deliver exceptional cloud communications solutions to their clients. Together, we are set to redefine what is possible in telecommunications, (vii) Crexendo is at the center of this migration wave, (viii) Crexendo is poised for success, offering innovative solutions that empower businesses to adapt and thrive, (ix) With our NetSapiens Platform leading the way, we are committed to enhancing communication capabilities and driving growth in an industry that demands agility and resilience.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com