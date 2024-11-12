Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A2DRQV | ISIN: SE0009778848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B
12.11.24
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
Frontage Laboratories, Inc.: Frontage Laboratories and Medicover Integrated Clinical Services Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Global Genomic Testing Services

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a global CRO, and Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS), part of Medicover, an international healthcare and diagnostic services company, today announced that the two companies have entered a strategic collaboration for their genomic services.

"We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS). The collaboration aims to expand the global reach of both companies and will further and better support global clinical trials and clinical laboratory services," said John Lin, President of Frontage. "MICS will be the service partner with the genomic service capabilities to support clinical trials in Europe and will enhance our genomic service capabilities globally. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to accelerate the development and commercialization of new therapies, ultimately benefiting the patients."

Apostolos Siscoglou, the Head of MICS, says the collaboration will combine Medicover's network of services and expertise in genomic testing with the network and infrastructure of Frontage Laboratories. "Together, we aim to support our pharma and biotech partners by providing advanced and comprehensive genetic testing solutions on a global scale."

About Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals.?Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com.

About Medicover Integrated Clinical Services

Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS) is a strategic business organization of Medicover Diagnostic Services that supports the development and commercialization of innovative therapies and medicines.

MICS focuses on clinical applications and clients from pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, biopharma, biotech, medtech and contract research organizations (CROs). MICS' activities are organized along discrete service lines: Central Lab Services, Site Management Organization, Precision Medicine and Companion Diagnostics.

MICS has been providing bespoke services to clients and their patients for over 20 years, making strategic use of Medicover assets, including laboratories with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, medical clinics and hospitals, as well as the vast expertise and enthusiasm of a global workforce. Learn more at: www.medicover-mics.com.

Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS) is part of Medicover, a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company founded in 1995 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Learn more at: www.medicover.com.

Contact Information

Kelly Abramson
Marketing & Events Manager
kellyroseabramson@gmail.com
4452277422

SOURCE: Frontage Laboratories

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
