Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Delisting from the Main Market and Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth 12-Nov-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 November 2024 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Delisting from the Main Market and Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that it has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and London Stock Exchange plc ("LSE") to effect a cancellation of listing of its ordinary shares on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and trading on Market for listed securities of the LSE ("Main Market") ("Cancellation"). Zentra will complete the Transactions on the 22 November 2024, as announced in the Strategic Update and Market Listing Announcement on 2 October 2024: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/ZNT/one-heritage-group-plc-strategic-update-and-market-listing/ 16694496 Due to this, Zentra has applied to delist from trading of its ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Shares") consisting of 38,678,333 Shares on the Main Market on 11 December 2024 and Zentra is expected to commence trading at 8:00am on 11 December 2024 on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission") under the ticker symbol ZNT and with its existing ISIN number GB00BLF79495, SEDOL number BLF7949 and LEI number 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23. Takeovers The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Takeover Code") is issued and administered by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers ("Panel"). The Takeover Code applies to all takeovers and merger transactions, however effected, where the offeree company is, inter alia, a listed or unlisted public company resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man. The Company is such a company and, therefore, shareholders are entitled to the protection afforded by the Takeover Code. Further details on the Takeover Code which will continue to apply on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market was in the Company's announcement at 7am on 8th November concerning the Company's move to the AQSE Growth Market: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/ZNT/ zentra-group-plc-admission-to-the-access-segment-of-the-aqse-growth-market/16754981 Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: NOT TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 358680 EQS News ID: 2028421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 12, 2024 11:53 ET (16:53 GMT)