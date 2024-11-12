Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
12.11.2024 18:25 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Delisting from the Main Market and Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Delisting from the Main Market and Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Delisting from the Main Market and Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth 
12-Nov-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 November 2024 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Delisting from the Main Market and Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth 
 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager and 
property manager focused on the North of England, announces that it has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority 
("FCA") and London Stock Exchange plc ("LSE") to effect a cancellation of listing of its ordinary shares on the Equity 
Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the 
London Stock Exchange and trading on Market for listed securities of the LSE ("Main Market") ("Cancellation"). 
Zentra will complete the Transactions on the 22 November 2024, as announced in the Strategic Update and Market Listing 
Announcement on 2 October 2024: 
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/ZNT/one-heritage-group-plc-strategic-update-and-market-listing/ 
16694496 
Due to this, Zentra has applied to delist from trading of its ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Shares") consisting of 
38,678,333 Shares on the Main Market on 11 December 2024 and Zentra is expected to commence trading at 8:00am on 11 
December 2024 on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission") under the ticker symbol ZNT and with its 
existing ISIN number GB00BLF79495, SEDOL number BLF7949 and LEI number 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23. 
Takeovers 
The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Takeover Code") is issued and administered by the Panel on Takeovers and 
Mergers ("Panel"). The Takeover Code applies to all takeovers and merger transactions, however effected, where the 
offeree company is, inter alia, a listed or unlisted public company resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands 
or the Isle of Man. The Company is such a company and, therefore, shareholders are entitled to the protection afforded 
by the Takeover Code. 
Further details on the Takeover Code which will continue to apply on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market was 
in the Company's announcement at 7am on 8th November concerning the Company's move to the AQSE Growth Market: 
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/ZNT/ 
zentra-group-plc-admission-to-the-access-segment-of-the-aqse-growth-market/16754981 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main 
Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358680 
EQS News ID:  2028421 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2028421&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 11:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
