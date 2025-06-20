Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale

DJ Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale 
20-Jun-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale 
 
  
 
Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to confirm 
that it has completed the sale of its land at Churchgate, Leicester for GBP0.25 million. 
 
As previously announced in the Company's interim results on 28 March 2025, the land was sold at auction with completion 
expected in April 2025. The completion was delayed due to an ongoing rights of light dispute, which has now been 
resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. The transaction has successfully completed today. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  393450 
EQS News ID:  2158334 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158334&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
