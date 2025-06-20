DJ Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale 20-Jun-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to confirm that it has completed the sale of its land at Churchgate, Leicester for GBP0.25 million. As previously announced in the Company's interim results on 28 March 2025, the land was sold at auction with completion expected in April 2025. The completion was delayed due to an ongoing rights of light dispute, which has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. The transaction has successfully completed today. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 393450 EQS News ID: 2158334 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

