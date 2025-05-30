Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Zentra Group plc: Trading Update

DJ Zentra Group plc: Trading Update 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Trading Update 
30-May-2025 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Zentra Group plc: Trading Update 
 
Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is providing the 
following trading update: 
Completion of Sales at One Meadow, Eccleshill 
Zentra is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of the remaining five properties and the freehold land at its 
One Meadow development in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire. The properties and the freehold land have been sold in a bulk 
transaction to Manningham Housing Association for a total consideration of GBP1,118,625. This follows Manningham's 
earlier purchase of 19 houses in February 2025, meaning they have now acquired the freehold of all 24 houses and the 
land within the development. 
 
Acquisition of Old Mill Street, New Islington, Manchester 
The net proceeds from the sale of the properties at One Meadow in Eccleshill will be put towards the acquisition of the 
development site at Old Mill Street, New Islington, Manchester, as announced on 4 March 2025. The acquisition is 
subject to a formal planning approval, which was expected to be received in March 2025. The formal planning approval is 
now expected to be received in June 2025 and legal completion is anticipated to be 15 working days following this 
approval. 
 
One Victoria Investment Update 
On 2 October 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of a 30% stake in the One Victoria project in Manchester for 
GBP3 million. This acquisition comprised the purchase of debt (GBP2,999,970) and shares (a 30% interest for a nominal 
consideration of GBP30), totalling GBP3 million. Following further review, the parties have agreed that the value acquired 
under the original investment equates to GBP4.1 million. This revised understanding has been formally documented by way 
of a Deed of Variation and no further consideration paid. 
Under the existing Development Management Agreement, signed April 2022, Zentra is entitled to a development management 
fee of 2% of total development costs, payable over the anticipated development period, 15% of the net profit generated 
upon completion, and 1% of any external debt funding raised. An addendum to this agreement has also been signed to 
include additional compensation for managing the sales of the 129 residential units, calculated at 1% of the achieved 
gross sales value. 
 
Contacts 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new site. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  391225 
EQS News ID:  2148384 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2148384&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
