DJ Zentra Group plc: Trading Update

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Trading Update 30-May-2025 / 15:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Zentra Group plc: Trading Update Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is providing the following trading update: Completion of Sales at One Meadow, Eccleshill Zentra is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of the remaining five properties and the freehold land at its One Meadow development in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire. The properties and the freehold land have been sold in a bulk transaction to Manningham Housing Association for a total consideration of GBP1,118,625. This follows Manningham's earlier purchase of 19 houses in February 2025, meaning they have now acquired the freehold of all 24 houses and the land within the development. Acquisition of Old Mill Street, New Islington, Manchester The net proceeds from the sale of the properties at One Meadow in Eccleshill will be put towards the acquisition of the development site at Old Mill Street, New Islington, Manchester, as announced on 4 March 2025. The acquisition is subject to a formal planning approval, which was expected to be received in March 2025. The formal planning approval is now expected to be received in June 2025 and legal completion is anticipated to be 15 working days following this approval. One Victoria Investment Update On 2 October 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of a 30% stake in the One Victoria project in Manchester for GBP3 million. This acquisition comprised the purchase of debt (GBP2,999,970) and shares (a 30% interest for a nominal consideration of GBP30), totalling GBP3 million. Following further review, the parties have agreed that the value acquired under the original investment equates to GBP4.1 million. This revised understanding has been formally documented by way of a Deed of Variation and no further consideration paid. Under the existing Development Management Agreement, signed April 2022, Zentra is entitled to a development management fee of 2% of total development costs, payable over the anticipated development period, 15% of the net profit generated upon completion, and 1% of any external debt funding raised. An addendum to this agreement has also been signed to include additional compensation for managing the sales of the 129 residential units, calculated at 1% of the achieved gross sales value. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new site. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 391225 EQS News ID: 2148384 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2148384&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)